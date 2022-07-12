(KRON) – The Bay Area has a wide selection of diverse food options for people to choose from.

Yelp compiled a list of the top places to eat in the Bay Area based on ratings. Places on this list may be familiar to some Bay Area foodies, but there are plenty of new spots to try out.

Whether it’s for your next date night, family affair, or your next take-out meal so you can eat in the comfort of your own home, the possibilities are endless. Here are the top 100 Bay Area spots to eat at, according to Yelp.

Food specialty: Argentine, American

Known for: empanadas

Yelpers who tried Vinoma: “This place is amazing. We like to get a batch of fresh empanadas, and a batch of frozen to take home for another night. Always delicious. Really good options for vegetarians too. Wonderful family owned business. You should be sure to stop by.” – Kim P.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Food specialty: Mediterranean

Known for: spicy chicken shawarma, roast beef sandwich, pastrami sandwich

Yelpers who tried Big H Deli: “I love this place. When I am craving a Gyro this is one of my favorite spots. Loaded with meat and a super yummy Taziki sauce. I decided to try Falafel this time as well and it was delicious. Friendly and fast service. Give this local gem a try.” – Wendy H.

Food specialty: Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese

Known for: Tandoori, curries

Yelpers who tried Ocean Indian Cuisine: “I am a fan! Not just a fan, but a huuuuge fan of this place! I never really rave about Indian cuisine normally but coming here was a game changer. This is probably some of the best Indian cuisine I have ever had and I’m so glad I go to try this place out in the city.” – Ricky K.

Food specialty: American, Mexican, Middle Eastern

Known for: grilled plates, burgers, kabobs, sandwiches

Yelpers who tried Àzalo: “We came here for dinner and we highly recommend! Everyone in our group loved the food and the service was amazing our waitress was so friendly and funny! My brother in law loved the green salsa so much he bought some to take back home since we live a few hours away!! We all highly recommend!!” – Jamie B.

Food specialty: Italian sandwiches, deli, wine & spirits

Known for: Siciliano sandwich, Mafioso sandwich, Milanese sandwich

Yelpers who tried Limoncello: “Our new favorite local sandwich spot!! They have a huge selection of specialty sandwiches. We both were impressed with the quality of the bread/rolls…light crisp, not too bread-y, actually pulls apart when we bite into it so don’t have to struggle and make a mess with the ingredients falling out (you know what I’m talking about!). The ingredients are quality and portion was huge!” -Elizabeth C.

6. Bagel Café (Pleasanton)

7. MQ Healthy Fast Food (Millbrae)

8. Sonoma Wine Shop & La Bodega Kitchen (Sebastopol)

9. Falafelle (Belmont)

10. Shewhat (Oakland)

11. Lou’s Takeaway (San Rafael)

12. Gigi’s Cafe (Burlingame)

13. Mazra (San Bruno)

14. Chic n’ Time (San Francisco)

15. Zadna Bowl (Palo Alto)

16. KoKoLo Donburi (Livermore)

17. Craft Roots (Morgan Hill)

18. The Mill At Glen Ellen (Glen Ellen)

19. Mangal Turkish Grill (Sunnyvale)

20. The Corner Kitchen (Concord)

21. Hopulent (Vallejo)

22. Tacos El Muchacho Alegre (Napa)

23. theCafe9ine (El Cerrito)

24. Twins Halal House & Bakery (Oakland)

25. Guiso Latin Fusion (Healdsburg)

26. The Saint Sandwich Shop (Oakland)

27. Cup Cafe (San Francisco)

28. The Good Salad (Santa Clara)

29. RāwASF Plant-Based Café (Fremont)

30. Pana Food Truck (Santa Cruz)

31. UpForDayz Coffee, Tea & Juice (San Francisco)

32. Salty’s (San Francisco)

33. The Shota (San Francisco)

34. Afghan Awasana Kabob (Fremont)

35. Las Delicias De Tonita (San Jose)

36. Modigliani Cafe (Oakland)

37. LASO (American Canyon)

38. Yarsa Nepalese Cuisine (San Francisco)

39. ACHILLES (Santa Clara)

40. Tang’s Haus (Union City)

41. Pikul Thai Bistro (Fairfield)

42. El Califas Tacos (Sunnyvale)

43. Puranpoli (Santa Clara)

44. BrewVino, SF (San Francisco)

45. Southside Station (Berkeley)

46. Dimond Slice Pizza (Oakland)

47. Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine (Livermore)

48. Calabria Bros (San Francisco)

49. Gusto Pinsa Romana (San Francisco)

50. La Dolce Vita (Oakland)

51. It’s Lunch Time (Santa Clara)

52. Sam and Curry (San Jose)

53. Sumac (San Francisco)

54. Breakfast Little (San Francisco)

55. La Guerrera’s Kitchen (Oakland)

56. Crostini & Java (San Francisco)

57. Curry Hyuga (Burlingame)

58. East Bay Cafe Depot (Fremont)

59. The Fifth Quarter Charcuterie (Oakland)

60. The Twins Restaurant (Cotati)

61. Burmatown (Corte Madera)

62. Ken (San Francisco)

63. Kumako Ramen Den (San Jose)

64. Cuisine of Nepal (San Francisco)

65. HOT JOHNNIE’S (San Francisco)

66. Slice of Homage Pizza (San Jose)

67. Truva Mediterranean Grill (Pleasanton)

68. Seabright Deli (Santa Cruz)

69. Bento & Bowls (Oakland)

70. Porque no? Tacos (San Leandro)

71. Falafel Flame Hayward (Hayward)

72. Taza Deli & Cafe (Redwood City)

73. Rice Junky (Fremont)

74. Got2go Pizza (San Jose)

75. Margaritas Taqueria (Sunnyvale)

76. Trattoria 360 (Campbell)

77. Sam’s Mediterranean Deli & Cafe (Rohnert Park)

78. Cariblue Restaurant (Redwood City)

79. Garden Variety (Berkeley)

80. Hidden Spot – South San Francisco (South San Francisco)

81. Mediterranean Food Center (Fairfield)

82. Fresh Brew Coffee (San Francisco)

83. Don Julio’s Rincon Latin Grill and Pupusas (Rohnert Park)

84. Falafio Mediterranean Cuisine (Millbrae)

85. Alams Taqueria (San Jose)

86. Shwe Myanmar Burmese Cuisine (Livermore)

87. Three Restaurant (Fairfield)

88. Mela Bistro (Oakland)

89. Dino’s Sandwich Shop (Brentwood)

90. Rosniyom Thai Street Food (Livermore)

91. Oaklandia cafe (Oakland)

92. Roya Afghan Cuisine (Livermore)

93. Sky Cafe (South San Francisco)

94. Brisbane Lunch Truck (Brisbane)

95. Craft Eatery (Hayward)

96. Tuna Kahuna (Burlingame)

97. Haleluya Ethiopian Gourmet (Fremont)

98. Bear Bitez (Newark)

99. Eats Meets West Bowls (Belmont)

100. Gourmet Gyros & Kebabs (Redwood City)