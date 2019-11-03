Touchdown dream come true for Petaluma High senior with Cerebral Palsy

PETALUMA (KRON) – There wasn’t a dry eye in sight as Petaluma High School’s water boy Aidan Spillane, born with Cerebral Palsy, scored his first touchdown Saturday at the rivalry football game.

The Petaluma Trojan superfan has been the water boy at the high school for the past four years.

Spillane was born with a form of Cerebral Palsy called Polymicrogyria, a condition characterized by brain malformations that disrupt the brain’s ability to communicate with his body.

Petaluma High played crosstown rivals Casa Grende High School in the town’s annual “Egg Bowl.”

Petaluma High School’s head coach Rick Krist, made the announcement earlier this week that Spillane would take the field.

Krist tells high school sports journalist Michael Baribault that he’s been waiting for this moment.

“I’ve thought about this ever since he was a freshman. I’m excited. Nervous at first, but then once it settled in, I was very excited,” Krist said.

Cool story for the day: Aidan Spillane, a Senior @ Petaluma High, born with Cerebral Palsy, and has been the football team’s water boy for 4 years, will be suiting up and playing in the Egg Bowl with the Trojans on 11/2. @RagedHaveLomo @DaltonJ_Johnson @DannyMac707 @K_Jackson78 pic.twitter.com/7F6GVLgG82 — Michael Baribault (@mbaribaultmedia) October 8, 2019

The superfan has been cheering on the Trojans for over a decade. Spillane attends every game, whether that be home or away.

The head coach from Casa Grande, John Antonio, was proud to witness the special moment for Spillane.

“This is what the big game is about. It’s two schools, but one town. We could not be happier to be part of this special moment,” Antonio said. “Our coaches all were wiping their eyes. It was so amazing. I’m still smiling today.”

From left to right: Petaluma’s head coach Rick Krist, Aidan Spillane’s father, Aidan Spillane and Casa Grande’s head coach John Antonio.

Fans could be heard chanting, “Let’s go Aidan” as he took the field with his favorite team.

“The play worked out well. The Trojans are my favorite team. I’m proud of them,” Spillane tells Baribault.

Family and friends were there to witness as Spillane suited up in a Trojan uniform and ran to the end zone making his first touchdown and living a moment he always dreamed of.

