(BCN) — Monterey County officials have posted danger signs at beaches on the south shore of Lake San Antonio after tests of the water found toxic blue-green algae.

Samples collected last week by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board at two locations in anticipation of the upcoming Labor Day weekend found cyanotoxins, which can be harmful to people and pets, according to the county.

The water board advises people to stay out of the water until further notice, not eat fish or shellfish from the water, and to not let animals drink or go in the water. More information about harmful algae blooms can be found at https://mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs/resources/faqs_for_hab_signs.html.

