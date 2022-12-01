(BCN)– Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit is hosting its annual toy drive Saturday on all trains in the North Bay system. Each adult who brings a new, unwrapped toy for donation Saturday will ride free along with any children accompanying them, SMART officials said.

Santa Claus will also be on board some trains during the day, one that departs from the Sonoma County Airport station south at 9:31 a.m. and one that departs from the Larkspur station north at 11:18 a.m., according to the transit agency. “The Toy Drive is a great way to give to families and children in need, while also enjoying an outing on the train,” SMART Board of Directors chair David Rabbitt said in a news release.

“We encourage all to ride SMART this holiday season to visit local shopping and dining, and to enjoy the outdoor beauty of the North Bay.”

