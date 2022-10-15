SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’ve been missing Toys “R” Us, you are in luck, as Macy’s stores across the Bay Area will be debuting new shops in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, according to a press release from Macy’s.

Both shops boast hands-on demonstration tables so that even the smallest customers can interact with toys. The Toys “R” Us stores will be bringing back beloved character Geoffrey the Giraffe as well. Both Bay Area shops will feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo area for families to enjoy.

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc. )

Macy’s has partnered with WHP Global to bring Toys “R” Us shops to every Macy’s store across the U.S. before the holiday season. The Toys “R” Us shop inside of Macy’s Union Square is on the second flor of the store and spans 8,000 square feet. The Macy’s Valley Fair location is 7,000 square feet and is located on the lower level.

Macy’s will be hosting opening events to celebrate for the next nine days, including family activities and daily giveaways. The full list of events is featured below. For more information on Toys “R” Us locations, please visit the company’s website.

October 15 – Barbie™ Day: Calling all artists! Barbie invites you to join the art fun with special Barbie activity sheets to bring your colorful vision to life in-store.

October 16 – Fisher-Price® Day: Designers wanted! Fisher-Price invites you to create your own Little People® House and continue the play at home with your very own Little People Figurine.

October 17 – Geoffrey’s Birthday: Celebrate Geoffrey’s birthday in style by designing your very own picture frame! Guests can take their photo with a Geoffrey statue and wil lreceive fun giveaways, including LEGO® goody bags and Disney Plush items.

October 18 – National Geographic™ STEM Day: Gold rush! Join National Geographic for an exciting in-store dig and learn more about Fools Gold.

October 19 – Rainbow Loom® Day: Create and trade! Rainbow Loom invites weavers from all over to create their very own bracelets in-store and trade with fellow designers.

October 20 – Play-Doh® Day: Fun to play with, and to eat? Become a pizza chef, barista, and more in-store with Play-Doh’s interactive playsets.

October 21 – Pokémon™ Day: Gotta catch ‘em all! Trainers are invited for an afternoon of fun to collect new Pokémon and trade with fellow guests in-store.

October 22 – LEGO® Day: Get your build on! Join your fellow master builders and create your very own LEGO set in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO® goody bags to continue the fun at home.

October 23 – L.O.L Surprise!™ Day: Get ready for a surprise! Join your fellow artists in-store for a day of fun and coloring and continue the fun at home with a L.O.L Surprise! trading card pack.

Toys “R” Us previously closed all locations in 2018 after filing bankruptcy the year prior. The company opened a 20,000 square foot “flagship” store in 2021 at a retail center in New Jersey.