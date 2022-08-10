SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Toys “R” Us is coming back to San Francisco this year with a new shop in Macy’s at Union Square, according to a press release.

The San Francisco store will be one of the flagship stores rolled out in the coming months as Macy’s prepares to launch a Toys “R” Us popup in each store location. Other flagship locations include Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu and Houston.

Macy’s is expanding its partnership with WHP Global, which acquired a controlling stake in the toy store company in March 2021, and will have a Toys “R” Us shop in every Macy’s location in America by this holiday season. The roll-out began in July and will continue through October, according to the press release.

Macy’s and Toys “R” Us initially launched their partnership in August 2021 and rolled out a selection of Toys “R” Us products available online at Macy’s.

Each Toys “R” Us shop will be between 1,000 and 10,000 sq. feet in size, and may grow an extra 500 to 3,000 sq. feet during the holiday season.

The shops will also feature a photo opportunity with mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe and hands-on demonstration tables.