Track the storm: Back-to-back rain headed to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The wet weather returns in the Bay Area and likely won’t go away for a little while.

A storm will bring light to moderate showers throughout the Bay Area just after noon on Sunday, with a chance of pop-up thunderstorms through sunrise.

Highs will be noticeably cooler in the 40s & 50s.

Showers🚿will clip the region ahead of a cold front🥶 starting in the morning and exit the Bay Area and Central Coast through the evening. Post-frontal winds will also ramp up along the coast around that time so please refer to the latest ⚠️Wind Advisory for more details #CaWx pic.twitter.com/rIBvDSaJIK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 24, 2021

Most of the Bay Area can expect to see 0.10″-0.50″ of rain.

Gusty northwest winds along the coast will follow Sunday night into Monday. Wind speeds are expected to be around 15-30 MPH and gusts could reach 40-50 MPH.

The National Weather serviced issued a Wind Advisory for San Francisco, Coastal North Bay, National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast.

The advisory will go into effect beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday and will last until 10 a.m. Monday.

But it doesn’t stop there.

A storm will bring light-moderate rain in the #BayArea shortly after noon on Sunday. Expect the threat of pop-up T-Storms through sunrise. Highs will be noticeably cooler in the 40s & 50s. Gusty arctic winds along the coast start Sunday night. An #AtmosphericRiver arrives Tuesday pic.twitter.com/8rnnirmlGi — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) January 24, 2021

A much stronger and wetter system will then impact the Bay Area, bringing moderate to heavy rain and strong winds from late Tuesday through Friday.

Multiple rainstorms and cold temperatures over the next week could create the potential atmospheric river.

The Atmospheric River will arrive Tuesday night through Friday, which was previously expected from Tuesday through Thursday, which is a result of tracking higher rain totals.

The Bay Area can expect 2″-4″ of rain, while hills and mountains can expect 4″-7″ of rain.

Along the Big Sur and Santa Cruz Mountains could see up to 10 inches of rain — nearly a foot.

There is a concern for mudslide and debris flows in and around burn scars from recent fires for the Bay Area and Monterey County.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for San Francisco, Coastal North Bay, National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur Coast.



Valid from 7 PM Sun until 10 AM Mon.



Expect 15-30 mph winds and 40-50mph gusts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/32iWnSvEo8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2021

Additional rain is possible by next weekend.