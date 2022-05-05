(BCN) — A high school teacher in Tracy was arrested late last month after allegedly having inappropriate relationships with students, police said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Jordan Musa Dajani, 30, of Modesto, was detained and booked into Stanislaus County Jail last week after being accused of having relationships with two students at West High School, located in Tracy, and Grace Davis High School in Modesto.

Tracy police said on April 25 their department was notified about a relationship between a student and teacher and Dajani was placed on administrative leaving following an investigation. Dajani began teaching at the Tracy high school in 2017 and was a teacher at Grace Davis High School from 2015 to 2017, according to police.

A third relationship was uncovered by police during the investigation, but the third student was an adult at the time, police said. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Detective Brian Azevedo with the Tracy Police Department at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6334.

