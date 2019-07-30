Trade Deadline: Astros interested in Bumgarner

If Madison Bumgarner is going to get dealt to a contender desperate for pitching, it will happen this week or not at all.

Baseball’s trade window shuts Wednesday afternoon — completely, not like in years past.

Yahoo baseball writer Tim Brown is reporting via Twitter that the Houston Astros are interested in Bumgarner.

Source says Giants and Astros "engaged" on Bumgarner. Amount of traction unclear. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) July 30, 2019

The Giants have been one of the hottest teams in baseball since the All Star break.

Since the hot streak started there has been plenty of debate whether the Giants were buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

The Giants traded Derek Holland to the Cubs last week for a player to be named, giving the Cubs a new left-handed option out of the bullpen.

The are Giants: 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a .228 batting average, 3.31 ERA and have been outscored by seven runs. However, the team is still 14 games behind the first place Dodgers.