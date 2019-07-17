Trade deadline looming near for the San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The trade deadline is approaching fast and Giants’ Madison Bumgarner might be the perfect candidate for teams looking to add an “Ace” to their roster as the playoffs near.

Madison Bumgarner is known for being one of the best postseason pitchers of all time. Bumgarner put up a record breaking performance in 2014, helping the Giants win the World Series against the Kansas City Royals with a 1.03 ERA.

In the past five World Series games, he has a 0.25 ERA. Despite being injured the past two seasons, “MadBum” is making a comeback and teams are starting to take notice.

The San Francisco Giants were considered a ‘clear seller,’ but have recently come back with 12 wins in the past 14 games, passing the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds have been on the record making it known they’re looking to buy. The Giants aren’t the only ones now stuck on what to do.

The Colorado Rockies have also followed in suit with the Reds looking to buy, but have lost 10 of the past 12 games, making the decision unclear.

ESPN’s MLB Insider Jeff Passan, reported Wednesday, the Giants are looking to sell:

“Even with their best run of the year, the Giants are three games below .500 and have the third-worst run differential in the NL. They are selling. One more time, a bit slower. They. Are. Selling.”

The next question would be, where is he going?

The Giants looked to trade Bumgarner last month, but nothing came in profit for the San Francisco organization. Another trade prospect would be with All-Star lefty closer, Will Smith.

Passan went on to say:

“If Smith isn’t the crème de la crème among relievers, he’s (Bumgarner) certainly in the coffee mug.”

The Giants are three games back in the Wild Card race, with a trade deadline looming of July 31, 2019.