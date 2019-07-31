Trade Deadline: Madison Bumgarner stays a Giant

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) winds up during the first inning of a National League wild-card baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone, Madison Bumgarner remains a San Francisco Giant.

However, Milwaukee has acquired left-hander Drew Pomeranz and righty Ray Black from the San Francisco Giants for infield prospect Mauricio Dubon.

Also Wednesday, San Francisco obtained second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds for a player to be named. Cincinnati will send cash to the Giants to cover part of Gennett’s $9,775,000 salary.

Until the Giants recently began winning, there had been speculation for months that left-handed ace Madison Bumgarner – the 2014 World Series MVP – would be on the trading block, but he is staying put as San Francisco (54-53) tries to contend in manager Bruce Bochy’s final season before retirement.

The Brewers were looking to add pitching depth given a decision was expected Tuesday on whether left-hander Gio Gonzalez would need a stint on the injured list after he left his start last Friday against the Cubs with tightness in his pitching shoulder. Pomeranz can work as a starter or reliever.

Milwaukee acquired right-hander Jordan Lyles from the Pirates on Monday to boost the rotation. Lyles traveled to the Bay Area on Tuesday and was set to start Wednesday night’s interleague game at Oakland. The Brewers lost the series opener 3-2 in 10 innings.

Lyles was a reliever for the NL Central champion Brewers late last year, going 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances. He had a 9.58 ERA in eight starts since the end of May, leaving him 5-7 overall with a 5.36 ERA.

The Giants have traded former closer Mark Melancon to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed reliever Daniel Winkler and a minor league pitcher.

Melancon signed a $62 million, four-year contract with San Francisco in December 2016 but didn’t emerge as the dominant closer he had been in part because of injuries. He had just 15 saves in his two-plus seasons with the Giants.

In addition, San Francisco sent right-handed reliever Sam Dyson to the Twins and kept 2014 World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner.

The 34-year-old right-hander is 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 43 appearances and 46 1/3 innings this season.

When the Giants acquired him, Melancon had saved at least 30 games in three straight seasons, recording a majors-best 51 in 2015. He went 47 for 51 in save opportunities in 75 relief appearances last season with Pittsburgh and Washington,

Winkler is 3-1 with a 4.98 ERA in 27 appearances this season. The Giants also received Class A pitcher Tristan Beck.