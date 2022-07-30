WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash.

The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. Police said North Main Street was closed in both directions at Pringle Avenue.

Police were asking vehicles to avoid the area.

At last report, it was unknown how long the roadway would remain closed.

