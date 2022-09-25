SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Sunday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County.

The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident around 4 a.m. and reported westbound lanes of the highway were closed.

No additional information on the incident was immediately available.

