SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday for possession of a ghost gun, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

At around 5:25 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted in the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. The driver, Florencio Heredia, did not have his driver’s license and admitted to officers he was in possession of a handgun, police said.

Officers located a 9mm ghost gun with a loaded magazine, but no round in the chamber. Heredia was arrested without incident and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Center, police said.

His charges include possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.