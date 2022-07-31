SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police.

A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless driving. The driver was “spinning donuts” which prompted the sergeant to pull the driver over.

After detaining the driver, the sergeant found the driver to be in possession of a 9mm polymer “ghost gun” that was loaded with a 30-round high-capacity magazine and had a threaded barrel according to a Facebook post. The “glock switch” on the gun allowed for it to be fully automatic and therefore a machine gun.

The driver, Luis Angel Varela, is a 21-year-old resident of Santa Rosa. He is currently on misdemeanor probation for battery and was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Varela was taken into custody and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Center for a total of nine charges. His car was impounded for 30 days.

The charges include:

Possession of a loaded firearm that is not registered

Possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle

Gun possession within 10 years of certain misdemeanor conviction

Gun possession in violation of probation condition

Possession of a machine gun

Conversion/manufacture/sale of a machine gun

Violation of probation

Reckless driving