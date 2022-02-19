Traffic stop leads to arrests for drugs, weapons

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A traffic stop in Menlo Park on Friday ultimately led to the arrest of three men in connection with various crimes.



Donald Green, 67, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of cocaine base for sale, having a place to sell or furnish a controlled substance, transporting controlled substances for sale, possessing a controlled substance in concert with possessing a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and being in illegal possession of a firearm, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.



David Stedman, 71, of East Palo Alto, was cited and released on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.



Richard Green, 33, of Menlo Park, was cited and released on suspicion of child abuse.



On Friday at 7:41 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code infraction.

During the stop, the driver, identified as Stedman, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.



The passenger, identified as Donald Green, was found to be in possession of a large amount of heroin and cocaine base and other items associated with the sale and use of narcotics, police said.



Police obtained and executed a search warrant for Donald Green’s residence in Menlo Park and during the search located firearms, heroin and items used in the manufacturing of cocaine base.



Two other structures were located on the property.



Police said one of the structures was being used as a grow house for marijuana, and the other was being used to weigh and package dried marijuana.



Police seized approximately 20 pounds of loose and packaged dried marijuana. Police said the marijuana was later determined to belong to Richard Green.



Richard Green was located smoking marijuana while with a juvenile child, police said.



He was detained on suspicion of child abuse and was cited and released pending a case review by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office, police said. The child was put into the care of family

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.