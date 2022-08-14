SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and driving on a suspended license, according to the San Mateo Police Department. On Thursday at 5:22 p.m., an officer was on North Ellsworth Avenue when he observed a another driver using a cellphone in a handheld manner.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and learned the driver, identified as Aguilar, was driving with a suspended license. The police department ultimately towed Aguilar’s vehicle and located an unregistered loaded 9mm Glock handgun under the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Aguilar was taken into custody without incident and was arrested.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.