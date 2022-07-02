SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop.

Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a late model red Lexus IS250 on southbound Interstate Highway 101 near the Rohnert Park Expressway.

During the traffic stop, an officer with a K-9 partner arrived, and the K-9 Ace was alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, police said. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located approximately one pound of fentanyl and a quarter pound of methamphetamine.

The narcotics were located on the floorboard of the vehicle by the driver’s feet. The driver, identified as Arteaga-Trejo, was subsequently arrested.

