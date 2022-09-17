PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday.



Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.



On Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of Quarry Road that had not been registered in more than two years, police said.



KRON On is streaming now

Officers located two women in the vehicle. The passenger, who said the vehicle belonged to her, gave officers consent to search the vehicle, police said. During the search, officers located a 9 mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray.

The passenger, who police said had falsely identified herself as another person, was taken into custody without incident and was later identified as Gantt. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.