(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash Monday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose. The crash was reported about 8:20 a.m. just north of Stevens Creek Boulevard.

No other information about the collision was immediately available. The two left lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened, according to 511 SF Bay. Residual delays due to the earlier closure are expected.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.