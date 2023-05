(KRON) — Two lanes were closed on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge on Monday due to a car fire, California Highway Patrol said on Twitter. All lanes are now clear.

The #2 and #3 lanes were blocked going eastbound due to the blaze. The car was near the middle of the bridge.

CHP reported the incident at 6:15 p.m., showing a picture of the torched vehicle. There are no injuries.