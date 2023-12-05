(KRON) — An accident on the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 near Martinez is blocking lanes, according to Contra Costa County Fire. The accident is near the Pacheco Boulevard/Arthur Road offramp.

Multiple lanes are blocked or impacted, according to Contra Costa County Fire. Drivers are being advised to find alternate routes.

No estimated time for when the roadway would be reopened was provided.

KRON On is streaming live news now

A photo from the scene showed dense fog on the roadway, however, it is not known if weather was a factor. Much of the Bay Area remains under a Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.