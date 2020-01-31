Stalled car causes chain reaction that closes all east bound lanes on the Dumbarton Bridge

MENLO PARK (KRON) – A car traveling east bound, which stalled out Friday morning on the Dumbarton Bridge, ended up causing all lanes to close during peak commute times.

A commuter bus had to stop short because of the initial broken down vehicle, when another commuter bus rear ended the first bus. After the collision both buses were out of operation and had to wait for heavy duty tow trucks, according to the CHP.

A Sig-alert was issued advising motorists to find alternate routes. No injuries were reported.

The number one lane opened 15 minutes later.

As of 1:39 p.m. all lanes are open.