(KRON) — A traffic collision involving a big rig has blocked all lanes on westbound Highway 92 Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. A severe traffic alert is in effect. The crash occurred west of Lower Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.