(KRON) – A section of southbound Interstate 680 in between the I-580/I-680 connector and Koopman Road will be closed from Jan. 12 through the morning of Jan. 16, Caltrans announced. The intersection connector is in Pleasanton.

Caltrans provided a list of the specific areas to be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

I-580/I-680 Connectors onto southbound I-680

Southbound Saint Patrick Way on ramp onto southbound I-680

Southbound Stoneridge Drive on ramp onto southbound I-680

Southbound Bernal Avenue on ramp onto southbound I-680

Southbound Sunol Boulevard on ramp onto southbound I-680

(Image: Caltrans)

Caltrans confirms the closure will “rehabilitate” the pavement an entire year ahead of schedule. The four-day closure will complete the work of an estimated 50 nighttime closures.

According to Caltrans, northbound I-680 will remain open and will not be affected by the closure.

Caltrans offered a list of alternative routes for motorists who typically drive on I-680.

Motorists driving west on Interstate 80 in Vacaville and Fairfield will remain on I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 near the Benicia Bridge can take I-780 west to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Concord can take SR-4 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Walnut Creek can take SR-24 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on Southbound I-680 in Danville take westbound I-580 to SR-238 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on Southbound I-680 in Danville take eastbound I-580 to SR-84 to southbound I-680.

Motorists on westbound I-580 coming from Tracy can exit onto southbound SR-84 and get back on southbound I-680 just south of Calaveras Road near Sunol.

Motorists on westbound Sunol Boulevard can only take northbound I-680. (Access to Southbound I-680 is restricted in Pleasanton City and Sunol City)

Full Shutdown of southbound Foothill Road and southbound Pleasanton Sunol Road at Castlewood Drive: Motorists on southbound Foothill can only turn left onto Castlewood Drive and only turn left again onto Pleasanton Sunol Road to northbound I-680.(Access to Southbound I-680 is restricted in Pleasanton and Sunol)

(Image: Caltrans)

In the event of rain or unanticipated developments, the closures will be rescheduled and the public will be notified, Caltrans said.