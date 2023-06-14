(KRON) — A big-rig fire on I-580 east of North Flynn Road in Livermore has shut down traffic across two lanes and set fire to a nearby hillside, according to Caltrans. Cal Fire says the fire has now spread to 10 acres and is 40% contained.

The truck caught fire in the eastbound lanes. Major delays are expected, the CHP said shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. A photo of the burning truck shows a large cloud of smoke billowing from the rig’s cab.

“Thank you for your patience and driving safely,” the CHP said in a tweet.

The fire has extended to the adjacent hillside, however, the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle, according to a Traffic CAD alert.

There is no word yet on what caused the rig to catch fire. Crews are working to put out the fire on the adjacent hillside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.