PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KRON) -- A half-dozen vehicles were struck over the weekend by someone throwing heavy objects along Central California highways, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The random attacks have been plaguing a rural stretch of Highway 101 near Salinas, and Highway 152 north of Hollister, since February. Sixty-two vehicles were hit "on or near the driver side window by a high velocity projectile," the CHP told KRON4.