(KRON) — A child was transported to the hospital after a collision in Concord between a vehicle and a bicycle Tuesday, the Concord Police Department said. The crash occurred on Cowell Road just south of Treat Boulevard. The child was transported by Oakland Children’s Hospital for treatment.

As a result of the crash, Cowell Road between Plumleigh Lane and Treat Boulevard is closed. Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes. No further details on the accident or the nature of the child’s injuries were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.