(KRON) — Following a week in which there have been at least three deadly crashes on Bay Area highways, the California Highway Patrol’s Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) is set to begin. The CHP’s annual Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period gets underway this Friday, Dec. 22 and continues through 11:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25.

“This annual enforcement initiative aims to enhance the safety of the public on California’s roads during the busy travel period,” the CHP said in a news release.

The primary focus for the MEP will be speed enforcement, but CHP officers will also be extra vigilant for impaired drivers. During the enforcement period, all available officers will be deployed on the roadways, “intensifying enforcement efforts, and assisting motorists,” the CHP said.

“As we celebrate the joy of the season, let’s make a collective commitment to prioritize safety on our roads,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Your loved ones are waiting for you at home—buckle up, drive responsibly, and have a plan that includes a safe, sober ride before you head out for the evening.”

This year’s enforcement comes at the end of a deadly week on Bay Area highways. On Sunday, a five-year-old child died in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 4 near Martinez. The driver in that crash, which also left an 11-year-old critically injured, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and manslaughter.

On Sunday evening, a 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, in which speed was a factor.

Then on Monday, two people were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in careened off the southbound 680 near Pleasanton and struck a tree. Six others were injured, including two children.

During last year’s Christmas MEP, CHP officers made 639 arrests for DUI — the equivalent of one arrest for DUI nearly every seven minutes throughout the holiday weekend.