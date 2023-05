(KRON) — A Tesla was rear ended by a Ford F-150 truck near the Ellis Street on ramp on US 101 North in Mountain View Tuesday morning, leading to snarled traffic and commuter delays. The accident occurred just before 9:45 a.m., according to a traffic alert.

The wreck is blocking the middle lanes. The Tesla suffered moderate rear end damage.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.