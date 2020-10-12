Bay Bridge crash stops traffic into San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Several lanes on the Bay Bridge were closed for about two hours Monday afternoon due to a multi-car crash, according to CHP.
The crash involved a black Mercedes and several other cars near the Treasure Island exit.
Four out of the five lanes on the bridge were closed until about 3 p.m. when traffic began to slowly move ahead.
Residual delays are expected.
See the latest in our KRON4 Traffic Center.
