Bay Bridge crash stops traffic into San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Several lanes on the Bay Bridge were closed for about two hours Monday afternoon due to a multi-car crash, according to CHP.

The crash involved a black Mercedes and several other cars near the Treasure Island exit.

Four out of the five lanes on the bridge were closed until about 3 p.m. when traffic began to slowly move ahead.

Residual delays are expected.

