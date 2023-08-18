(KRON) — Eastbound Interstate 80 in Hercules will be closed this weekend for maintenance, according to Caltrans. Closures will begin after 9 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. on Monday.

This weekend’s closures are part of an ongoing series of four different weekend closures this summer to perform major pavement repair on the eastbound and westbound I-80 in Contra Costa County. Caltrans will work on one traffic direction at a time.

This weekend will see eastbound I-80 closed and traffic detoured beginning at the eastbound I-80/SR-4 interchange in Hercules.

Eastbound I-80 Closure detour directions:

From EB I-80 to SR-4 in Hercules, exit onto eastbound SB-4

Continue on eastbound SR-4 to northbound I-680

Then continue on northbound I-680 past Benicia

Then re-enter eastbound I-80 in Fairfield

Additional eastbound I-80 detour options:

I-780 remains open

Cummings Skyway remains open

All work is weather and conditions dependent.