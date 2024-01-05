(KRON) — One westbound lane and two eastbound lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will be blocked off Friday and Saturday night as crews worked to repair a pothole. The closure will be in effect nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning, according to Caltrans.

A prior closure on Thursday caused traffic to build up on the bridge.

Two left eastbound lanes on the bridge are scheduled to be closed from Monday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 11. Those closures will also be in effect from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly.

The right westbound lane on the bridge will also close on those same days and times next week, Caltrans said. Those lane closures are needed to perform repairs on the westbound bridge deck.

During construction hours, the bicycle lane on the westbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will also be closed to allow Caltrans crews to complete their work.