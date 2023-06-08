(BCN) — Caltrans is scheduled to close all southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton this weekend. The I-680 freeway will be closed in the southbound direction between Sunol Boulevard and Koopman Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The closure is to replace a portion of the existing deteriorated roadway with new pavement. The work will fix existing roads and make them safer for drivers, while minimizing the need for nightly closures, according to the Caltrans traffic advisory.

Caltrans will place portable signs before the closure to inform motorists and they will stay in place throughout the weekend. California Highway Patrol officers will also be available to guide drivers. Northbound I-680 will remain open and will not be affected by the closure.

In the case of rain or unanticipated developments, the closures will be rescheduled and the public will be notified.

