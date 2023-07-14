(KRON) — Two right lanes on northbound Interstate 680 in Danville are blocked due to an injury crash north of Sycamore Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

An image from a Caltrans camera showed traffic backed up on the freeway as a result of the crash.

Earlier, it had been reported that all lanes were blocked as a resulted of the crash. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.