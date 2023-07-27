(BCN) — The San Ramon Police Department is investigating a collision Thursday at Bollinger Canyon and Crow Canyon roads that resulted in major injuries. Police said that as of 2:50 p.m., eastbound Crow Canyon Road was reopened, but was closed in the westbound direction at Porter Drive and Park Place.

Northbound traffic on Bollinger Canyon Road is still closed at Deerwood Drive. Police said that the roads will remain closed until at least 5 p.m. and travelers are advised to find an alternate route.

