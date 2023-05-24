(KRON) — A man who struck a brush pile riding a motorized scooter in the bike lane has died after several days in the hospital, the San Jose Police Department announced. The incident occurred on May 15 shortly before 10:53 a.m.

The man was riding south in the bike lane on Lundy Avenue when his scooter struck a brush pile. The man was ejected from the scooter. SJPD officers responded and transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, on May 17, the man was pronounced deceased, police said. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office confirming his identity and next of kin being notified.

This is San Jose’s 15th fatal collision and 16th traffic death of 2023.