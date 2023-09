(KRON) — An overturned tanker truck collision resulting in injuries occurred on I-780 near 2nd Street in Benicia Wednesday morning. The truck has spilled asphalt across the westbound lanes, according to a Sig Alert.

The truck overturned around 9:35 a.m. and was hauling 6,000 gallons of hot asphalt. All lanes are currently blocked.

Caltrans has been notified and is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.