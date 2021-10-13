Overturned tractor-trailer on Hwy 101 in Gilroy

A major traffic collision and overturned tractor-trailer on northbound Highway 101 in Gilroy has blocked all lanes of traffic.

Injuries have been reported.

Delays are expected.

