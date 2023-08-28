(KRON) — A pedestrian was struck by a car in the area of South Main Street and Botelho Drive, KRON4 has confirmed. Earlier, road closures were in effect in the area, but roads have since reopened, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.

A male pedestrian was crossing South Main Street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a black car coming out of the garage. He suffered a cut on his head, but was coherent. He was with his wife at the time he was struck.

The pedestrian who was struck has been transported to John Muir Trauma Center. The vehicle involved in the crash was towed to the police station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.