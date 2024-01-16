(KRON) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed at McBryde Avenue due to a fuel spill on Tuesday, according to Caltrans. The spill is in the vicinity of Pinole, El Sobrante, San Pablo and Richmond.

Lanes on Highway 80 later reopened. As of 4:30 p.m., just the right lane was still closed.

Westbound I-80 traffic was being diverted to San Pablo Dam Road. Caltrans advised drivers to make a left turn onto southbound San Pablo, drive one mile and get back into I-80 via the San Pablo Avenue onramp.

The leak was contained fairly quickly, but delays persisted as authorities ensured the roadway was safe for drivers. Traffic was backed up for miles due to the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.