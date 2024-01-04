(KRON) — A section of Interstate 680 in Dublin will close for repaving over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, according to Caltrans. A southbound section of the roadway between the I-680-I-580 interchange and Highway 84 will be closed from Jan. 12 through Jan. 16.

“Repaving work will make a smoother ride for motorists,” Caltrans said.

In Pleasanton, southbound Foothill Road and Pleasanton-Sunol Road will be closed at Castlewood through MLK weekend. The roadways will be open to residents and for emergencies, Caltrans said.

Traffic on eastbound Foothill Boulevard will be detoured to northbound 680 or Sunol Boulevard.