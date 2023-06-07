(KRON) — A semi-truck that appears to have been full of garbage has overturned on northbound I-680 in Sunol, according to the California Highway Patrol. The truck overturned near Andrade Road, causing delays.

The CHP is recommending using I-880 northbound to 238 or 580 as an alternate route. The estimated time of reopening for 680 is unknown. A photo from the CHP shows the truck on its side with garbage spilling out onto the roadway, blocking several lanes.

“Thank you for your patience and please drive safely,” the CHP tweeted.