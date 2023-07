(KRON) — Willow Pass Road is closed in both directions between Farm Bureau Road and Clayton Way due to a solo vehicle crash, according to the Concord Police Department. The vehicle crashed into a power pole. PG&E is responding to the incident, but it is not known if power in the area has been impacted.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, according to Concord PD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.