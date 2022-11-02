SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A Capitol Corridor train collided with a Tesla in Santa Clara Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Santa Clara Police Department.

SCPD received a report of a train colliding with a Tesla around 9:44 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Avenue and Lafayette Street. This area is near Silicon Valley Power and Carl’s Jr, about a mile and a half from the Capitol Corridor Santa Clara University Station.

Police say the driver of the Tesla was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Roads were closed for at short time, but the roadway was reopened at 11:34 a.m.