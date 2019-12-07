Travel to the Sierra discouraged during weekend storm

FRESH POND (KRON) — It was the calm melt before the storm in the Sierra Friday afternoon.

Ahead of this weekend’s big winter storm, some traveling to the Sierra were wearing t-shirts friday as they stopped at a gas station in Fresh Pond.

Drivers heading to South Lake Tahoe say they didn’t want to take any chances leaving any later.

Vinay Sukhu is heading up to celebrate his son’s birthday.

“The storm concerned me, I know it’s coming down later today so we figured we’d get a head start early and take our time getting there,” Sukhu said.

Caltrans and the highway patrol are heavily discouraging travel to the Sierra this weekend, with warnings of gusty winds and several feet of snow.

While the roads look dry, chp says expect chain controls to be in effect as conditions worsen.

Caltrans says its plows will be out in force, and urges drivers to plan ahead and be patient.

“That’s the whole goal, get there safely.”

