(KRON) — If you’re concerned about high gas prices impacting your Labor Day weekend travel, you aren’t alone, according to a Labor Day 2022 Travel Survey for The Vacationer.

More than 53% of respondents in the survey reported that they would be traveling for Labor Day this year. Just over a third of those surveyed had plans to travel by car, though more than half of respondents said that high gas prices will impact their travel plans.

The number of travelers concerned about gas prices over Labor Day weekend is similar to the number of folks who reported they were concerned about gas prices impacting Fourth of July celebrations.

Those who are planning to travel by plane made up only 14.21% of respondents. The people who plan to travel via public transportation are in the minority at 3.28% .

More than a quarter of those surveyed said they would travel more than 100 miles for Labor Day.

Methodology

The survey conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The Vacationer was conducted on August 6. 1,098 Americans over the age of 18 were surveyed anonymously online. 47.27% of respondents are male and 52.73% are female.