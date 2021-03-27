Treasure Island residents get COVID-19 vaccine

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KRON) — On Saturday, people living on Treasure Island received their first access to the COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a new clinic on the island.

This the first of three consecutive Saturdays where folks in one of the city’s most underserved communities will have access to the vaccine.

It’s been a long time coming for Treasure Island residents who have awaited access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve waited for almost two months,” Charito Lauchangco-Rodriguez said.

The state has identified the island as a priority for vaccinations to meet state equity goals.

On Saturday, the ship shape community center welcomed island residents-only for their first of two shots, administered by members of the San Francisco Fire Department.

“I’m so happy,” Gabriela Clark said. “When I sat down, and I got my vaccine — I had tears in my eyes, because happy tears, because its been such a long year and I’m happy.”

“This community has felt like they haven’t been well served, and they’ve been very grateful that we’re here today to help them,” Volunteer Alusha Mamchak said.

These residents are being inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health provided 100 doses.

“And, as the residents get done, the vendors and the merchants who are on the island are next on our list to outreach, to make sure that this zip code gets covered,” Erica Arteseros said.

Treasure Island ranks in the lower end of the state’s healthy places index and access to health care.

A neighborhood, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney’s office says has no active health clinics.

“Thanks be to God, we have this,” Lauchangco said.

The vaccination site will run again for the next two consecutive Saturdays.

Appointments can be made ahead of time through outreach workers checking in on residents door-to-door. Or, you can simply walk-up to receive your shot.