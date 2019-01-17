Tree struck BART train between Concord and Pleasant Hill Stations

A downed tree has been removed after falling on a BART train car between the Concord and Pleasant Hill Stations on Wednesday evening.
Officials say that service is now continuing as normal
BART officials reported that no one was injured and no damages were found.
At 6:10 p.m. officials tweeted that there were 20-minute delays between the stations on the Antioch line.
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4’S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD