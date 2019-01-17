Tree struck BART train between Concord and Pleasant Hill Stations

A downed tree has been removed after falling on a BART train car between the Concord and Pleasant Hill Stations on Wednesday evening.

Officials say that service is now continuing as normal

BART officials reported that no one was injured and no damages were found.

At 6:10 p.m. officials tweeted that there were 20-minute delays between the stations on the Antioch line.

We are no longer single tracking on the Antioch line. The downed tree has been removed and normal service has resumed.— SFBART (@SFBART) January 17, 2019

Here is what we know: a large tree struck a train car on trackway between Concord and Pleasant Hill. No one is injured and no apparent damage was found. Ground staff are working to remove the tree. Will update with more info. Sorry for the information. https://t.co/unZovbiVF4— SFBART (@SFBART) January 17, 2019

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES