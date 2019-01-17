Live Now
Tree struck BART train between Concord and Pleasant Hill Stations

A downed tree has been removed after falling on a BART train car between the Concord and Pleasant Hill Stations on Wednesday evening. 

Officials say that service is now continuing as normal

BART officials reported that no one was injured and no damages were found.

At 6:10 p.m. officials tweeted that there were 20-minute delays between the stations on the Antioch line. 

