Trent Williams ‘extremely excited’ for new journey with 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — When 49ers right tackle, Joe Staley decided to retire, it could have left a huge void on the Niners offensive line. But the 49ers quickly replaced Staley with another all-pro in Trent Williams.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas spoke exclusively with Williams’ agent to see how it all went down.

Trent Williams had been off of the grid-iron for a year after a holdout with the Washington Redskins. But he stayed prepared for his next opportunity, which will come with the 49ers.

“Aw man, he’s so excited. He’s been working over the last year relentlessly and he feels the best he’s ever felt — even before he came in the league,” Vincent Taylor said. “His body is complete and 100%. and funny thing is he was speaking to Kyle and the O-line coaches and they were going over some terminology and it’s the exact same thing he did in Washington so there won’t be any learning curve.”

Shanahan was Williams’ offensive coordinator in Washington. The two had a close relationship and Trent looks forward to playing for Shanahan once again.

“Extremely excited to get back in the building with not only Kyle but a ton of those coaches in there who were with me for the first four years in my career,” Williams said. “So it’s going to be a happy reunion.”

It’s all smiles now, but that wasn’t always the case for Williams. He said that he had lost trust with the Redskins medical staff, so navigating a trade with the organization wasn’t simple.

But in time, all sides came together to make something happen.

“It was quite a process and for Trent it worked out well. It took all sides working together,” Taylor said. “Redskins allowing him to be traded. Jon Lynch, Kyle Shanahan did a great job once they knew Joe was going to retire and making a great offer to the Redskins and getting him there.”

All there is to do now is play ball.

